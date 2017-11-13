Mike Zimmer waiting to name Vikings starting QB for Rams game

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows who will be starting at quarterback against the Rams in Week 11, but he won’t be sharing the information with anyone until Wednesday.

Zimmer said on Monday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that he has not yet spoken to everyone he needs to talk to about his choice between Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater by way of explaining why he’ll be waiting to go public with his call.

Keenum was 21-of-29 for 304 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while piloting Minnesota to a 38-30 win over Washington on Sunday, which Zimmer called a great game while also noting that there are times when Keenum needs to just throw the ball away.

Both would seem to point to Keenum getting another spin in the starting lineup and his overall play this season has been strong enough that you’d expect a coach to wait for a clear reason to make a change rather than rocking a boat that’s been sailing smoothly. We’ll see if that’s how Zimmer sees things a little later in the week.