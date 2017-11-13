Mike Zimmer waiting to name Vikings starting QB for Rams game

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2017
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer knows who will be starting at quarterback against the Rams in Week 11, but he won’t be sharing the information with anyone until Wednesday.

Zimmer said on Monday, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that he has not yet spoken to everyone he needs to talk to about his choice between Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater by way of explaining why he’ll be waiting to go public with his call.

Keenum was 21-of-29 for 304 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while piloting Minnesota to a 38-30 win over Washington on Sunday, which Zimmer called a great game while also noting that there are times when Keenum needs to just throw the ball away.

Both would seem to point to Keenum getting another spin in the starting lineup and his overall play this season has been strong enough that you’d expect a coach to wait for a clear reason to make a change rather than rocking a boat that’s been sailing smoothly. We’ll see if that’s how Zimmer sees things a little later in the week.

17 responses to “Mike Zimmer waiting to name Vikings starting QB for Rams game

  1. How do you even cobsider this? Tell Teddy to get back into the groove as a backup this year with the promise of a competition in the off-season and training camp. Keenum has more than earned it.

  3. You need to start Case until further notice. He is the reason the Vikings won 5 of the 6 games. He singled handed saved the awful Chicago game. Please don’t make a change to just make a change. 7-2 and leading the North, Case earned his starting job.

  4. Case gives the Vikings the best shot against the Rams (which are no joke). Bringing back Teddy against that defense may not be the best way to ease him back into things. Case also knows the Rams better than anyone else on the Vikings.

  5. This is just gamesmanship on Zimmer’s part. He’d be crazy to take Keenum out considering how well he’s playing right now.

  7. It will be Teddy. There are only so many weeks left for Teddy to knock off the rust and re-establish himself as the franchise QB.

    Case has played well at times but also shown why he’s been a career backup with some poor decisions. Worst case scenario, Case returns in a few weeks.

  8. There’s no reason for Zimmer to make a change at this point. The last thing Bridgewater needs to is to replace someone with a hot-hand and under-perform, which wouldn’t be shocking considering the fact that Bridgewater hasn’t played in football game in 15 months.

  10. At this point DO NOT START TEDDY!!! Yes Keenum made two bad plays in a row but other than those two he completely torched Washington on Sunday. I believe it was mentioned somewhere he was the first QB to throw for 300+ against them all season. I am sure Keenum would also love to stick it to the Rams this weekend as well considering what transpired last year eventhough I know it is a different coaching system.

  11. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. But it still wont stop reporters from asking the question every.single. press conference. Zimmer can say he will tell us on Wednesday, and reporters will ask about it on Tuesday.

  12. I like Teddy. And he’s a nice story. But Teddy has yet to play as well as Keenum is playing right now. Why would Zimmer upset the apple cart in the middle of a 7-2 season in the hopes that Teddy might play as well as the guy who currently has the job?? Makes no sense.

  13. I love Zim, but this “mystery starting QB game” every week is getting old. If what he’s seeing from Teddy in practice is noticably better than what Keenum is doing, then just name Teddy the starter already and roll with it. If not, stick with Keenum until he gives you reason to bench him, which to date, he hasn’t.

  15. The negative TC media will try to make some kind of QB controversy. Why do people ask? Case is the starter,he just won on the road to a team most said would beat the Vikings. (But that is another story) Why would the Vikings make a change this week? I don’t think they will.

  17. Keenum . . . no brainer. If he falters, you bring Teddy in. No problem. If Bridgewater were to falter, then you would have to bring in the guy who was dissed in the first place. Plus, Keenum, despite a couple poor throws, is playing well. It’s really his job to lose. He’ll eventually lose it, but why rush it?

