Monday morning one-liners

WR Kelvin Benjamin was active early in his first Bills game, but did little as the score got out of hand.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry isn’t doing well in yards per catch.

It took longer than expected, but TE Dwayne Allen‘s first catch with the Patriots was a big one.

The Jets fell flat in their final game before their bye week.

Five lessons from the first half of the Ravens season.

Bengals receivers didn’t make enough plays against man coverage.

The Browns showed fight, but not enough to get a win.

Steelers P Jordan Berry felt he had “a great, great day” against the Colts.

The Texans defense fell apart against the Rams.

The Colts didn’t have a big home-field advantage.

A slew of penalties didn’t stop the Jaguars from getting a win.

The Titans have no shortage of options in the run game.

Broncos LB Von Miller is trying to stay positive amid a losing streak.

The Chiefs were off Sunday so RB Kareem Hunt spent the day working with kids.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler‘s good day had a bad ending.

A Raiders-focused look at dropped passes.

Cowboys RB Alfred Morris explained how the Falcons slowed the running game.

A long list of problems with the Giants has kept K Aldrick Rosas from drawing a lot of notice as he struggles to make kicks.

Sunday’s results worked out pretty well for the Eagles.

T Trent Williams was back in action for the Redskins.

Was Sunday’s loss one that will lead the Bears to fire coach John Fox?

Lions WR and Notre Dame alum Golden Tate will have to wear a University of Miami jersey after losing a bet to The Rock.

Said Packers QB Brett Hundley, “We just have to keep this momentum going. We’ve got to ride the wave. I think it gives us a boost of confidence, especially getting the first one [victory] under us. But every week is a new week, so we’re going to enjoy this.”

WR Adam Thielen continues to impress as part of the Vikings offense.

The Falcons clicked on both sides of the ball against Dallas.

What’s the plan for Panthers QB Cam Newton on Monday night?

DT Sheldon Rankins had a strong performance in Sunday’s Saints win.

Chris Godwin stepped up at wide receiver for the Buccaneers with Mike Evans suspended.

Jared Veldheer is moving back to left tackle for the Cardinals.

The Rams defense led the way to another win.

T Joe Staley said the 49ers’ first win of the regular season felt as good as a postseason victory.

A look at some possible plans for the Seahawks to deal with CB Richard Sherman‘s absence.