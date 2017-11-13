NFL tells Jerry Jones to cease and desist

Posted by Mike Florio on November 13, 2017, 6:28 PM EST
Jerry Jones officially is on notice.

According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, the six owners on the NFL’s Compensation Committee have sent a letter to the Cowboys owner telling him to cease and desist with his efforts to block Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension.

The letter mentions a range of possible sanctions, including fines, stripping of draft picks, and suspending Jones. (PFT reported on Sunday night that some owners have discussed the possibility of initiating a proceeding aimed at forcing Jones to sell the team.)

The Compensation Committee currently consists of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Giants co-owner John Mara, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and Texans owner Bob McNair.

Belson’s latest article also mentions something that PFT has consistently reported, and that others in the media have pooh-poohed: Some owners believe that Jones instigated Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter to publicly disparage the league during a recent earnings conference call, blaming reduced corporate revenues on the NFL’s current controversies and ratings declines.

The letter, sent after Monday’s conference call conducted by the Compensation Committee, surely is aimed at paving the way for finalization of Goodell’s new five-year deal by getting Jones to stop trying to recruit other owners to oppose the deal or taking other actions to frustrate the process, like following through on a threat to file a lawsuit. In May, Jones voted with all other owners to authorize the Compensation Committee to negotiate and to finalize a new five-year deal with Goodell.

26 responses to “NFL tells Jerry Jones to cease and desist

  5. The owners have made more money since Goodell has taken over, than at any other time in NFL history. At some point, money and success overrules ego and political correctness..

  9. Such a conundrum. Jones wants to run his team like a modern day plantation owner but at the same time Goodell is a chump. Better off in a world where neither of them had a job.

  10. If cheap Cincinnati Bengals owner/Harvard educated lawyer mike brown
    was against roger goodell… I would be certain of goodell’s value or lack of value.

  11. Something doesn’t add up here. Jones should be free to make his opinions known, recruit other owners to his side, or take any other lawful action he chooses. The compensation committee, likewise, should be free to conduct its business, negotiate Goodell’s extension, and make its recommendation to the rest of the owners. WHAT’S THE PROBLEM???

  15. Never ceases to amaze me how much of a baby Jerry is. Jerry, you’re not the first owner to lose a good player to a suspension. Quit with the temper tantrums already.

    And I absolutely believe Jerry had Papa John trash the NFL publicly to make a point against Roger’s extension. For all the money Papa John’s makes off the NFL, NO WAY Papa John has a pair large enough to bite the had feeding him.

    Jerry has been involved in EVERY part of the CBA process. Including the part where he granted Goodell the power to suspend as he saw fit. He also gave the thumbs up on the extension. This is a product of your own making Jerry. Take it like a man.

  17. For all his other issues, and in the age of social media a lot of those issues more scrutinized than the old days where they’d be swept under the rug or the press would know to keep quiet, rule under Goddell has made each franchise exponetially more profitable with the TV contracts and CBA wins. That’s what the owners care about. I am sure they’d prefer to have had Goodell navigated the waters on some issues over the years a bit more clearly but again, it’s a different social world out there since Taglibue.

    Jones knows this too, and has gone along with the program, told Kraft to suck up deflate gate, and respected the leagues rules and committees. Now, is throwing a tantrum because of the Elliot case and trying to get people onside because of Goddells perceived issues. The people that really care or can do something about it are his fellow owners and he’s going to lose that internal battle.

  20. Goodell is the 33rd owner. 90%+ of what he does is to be a public piñata for the agenda of the other 32.

    Jerrah is desperate. As he sees his chance of ever getting another Super Bowl w/out Jimmy Johnson’s players slipping away.

  21. “The Compensation Committee currently consists of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, Giants co-owner John Mara, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and Texans owner Bob McNair.”

    The worst of the worst. Go get ’em Jerrah!

  22. charliecharger says:
    November 13, 2017 at 6:35 pm
    The owners have made more money since Goodell has taken over, than at any other time in NFL history. At some point, money and success overrules ego and political correctness..

    ———————

    Thats like giving Barry Switzer credit for the Cowboys 95 Superbowl.

    Revenue was going to go up anyway.

  23. Goodell doesn’t need a private plane for life and he’s not worth $50 million per year. They could hire a great executive for less than half of that.

  24. Robert Kraft just doesn’t get it. They don’t like you. They’re never going to likeep you. Constantly siding with them even as the continuously cheat your team isn’t going to change that. Frankly at this point it’s sort of pathetic.

