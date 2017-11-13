Panthers lead Dolphins 3-0 after first quarter

AP

If you like watching a football game where not much happens, this is the game for you. The teams combined for three points, 106 yards, three penalties and three punts in the first quarter.

Carolina scored the only points, with Graham Gano making a 40-yard field goal with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter. It completed an 11-play, 42-yard drive.

The Panthers, though, nearly turned the ball over. Cam Newton threw a pass intended for Russell Shepard right to T.J. McDonald. Officials ruled McDonald intercepted it at the Miami 3, but replay overturned the call as the ball hit the ground.

Newton has completed 5 of 10 passes for 47 yards, while Jay Cutler is 4-for-7 for 25 yards.