Panthers score at will in third quarter to take 38-14 lead

AP

The Panthers scored at will in the third quarter, with three touchdowns giving them a commanding 38-14 lead.

Cam Newton is doing Cam Newton things, rushing for 95 yards on five carries and completing 18 of 31 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Since the final two minutes of the first half, the Panthers have turned the game into a blowout.

Carolina scored 21 unanswered points before Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake ran for a 66-yard touchdown with 5:47 remaining in the third quarter.

But on the first play of the Panthers’ next drive, Newton ran for 69 yards. He completed the four-play, 87-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey.

It was McCaffrey’s second touchdown of the night. He ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the first half. After three quarters, McCaffrey had three catches for 27 yards and three carries for 7 yards.

Jonathan Stewart had 15 carries for 97 yards to begin the fourth quarter.