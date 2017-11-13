Philip Rivers in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has been placed in the league’s concussion protocol today.

Although Rivers played the entire game on Sunday with no indication of a concussion, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced today that Rivers is in the concussion protocol now.

It’s unclear when Rivers suffered a concussion. He threw 37 passes in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and was not sacked.

If Rivers can’t play on Sunday against the Bills, Kellen Clemens will start for the Chargers and Cardale Jones will be the backup.

Rivers is one of the most durable players in NFL history. He hasn’t missed a game since becoming the Chargers’ starter in 2006, a streak of 185 consecutive regular season games.