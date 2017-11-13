Raiders place Gareon Conley on IR

Getty Images

The Raiders have placed first-round pick Gareon Conley on injured reserve, ending his season, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Conley missed training camp, the preseason and the season opener with a shin injury before making his debut in Week 2. He has not played or practiced since Week 3.

The Raiders, who had a bye this week, had only three healthy cornerbacks for their game against Miami last week.

General Manager Reggie McKenzie said last week the Raiders were out of time with Conley and expected to “move on” if Conley didn’t appear any closer to a return.

“There’s no question we miss him,” McKenzie said last week, via Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He came in hitting the ground running. We felt really good about him during the offseason until he got kicked. And that’s the way it is. But he is a good football player, and he will have a great career.”

Conley played 92 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps in two games, making seven tackles and one pass breakup.