Report: Daniel Lasco has bulging disc in spine

Saints running back Daniel Lasco suffered an injury to his spine on Sunday while making a tackle on Bills kick returner Brandon Tate during New Orleans’ 47-10 win in Buffalo.

Lasco’s head slammed into Tate’s thigh and medical personnel immediately called for a stretcher and ambulance to take Lasco off the field. He was able to give a thumbs up to the fans and players who assembled around him while being loaded into the vehicle and the team provided an update saying that Lasco was able to move all of his extremities before the game was over.

Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported later on Sunday that Lasco was able to fly home with the team and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Lasco has been diagnosed with a bulging disc. The injury will end his season, but it is not expected to be career-threatening.

Lasco was a seventh-round pick in 2016 and has played in 10 games for the Saints over the last two seasons.