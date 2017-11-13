Report: University of Tennessee has interest in Jets DC Kacy Rodgers

Getty Images

The University of Tennessee is looking for a head coach after firing Butch Jones on Sunday and one potential candidate is currently on Jets head coach Todd Bowles’ staff.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Tennessee has expressed interest in Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers. There’s no word on whether that interest has been or will be reciprocated by Rodgers, who has a little time off with the Jets on a bye in Week 11.

Rodgers played four years for the Volunteers from 1988-91 and was part of two SEC champions during his time in Knoxville. He began coaching at Tennessee-Martin in 1994, moved to the NFL with the Cowboys in 2003 and has been the defensive coordinator for the Jets since Bowles became the head coach. Rodgers has never been a head coach at either level.

The job just became available and the school figures to have a lot of people on any preliminary list of candidates, so there may not be much movement on actually hiring Jones’ successor for a little while.