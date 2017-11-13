Reports: Vontaze Burfict won’t be suspended

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict found himself back in hot water on the field Sunday when he was ejected from the team’s loss to the Titans for making contact with an official.

PFT reported later on Sunday that the league would consider suspending Burfict, who has twice served three-game suspensions for violating the league’s player safety rules. The action and context of Sunday’s ejection as well as Burfict’s history of infractions were to be involved in the decision-making process.

The action consisted of Burfict pushing an official’s hand away from him while the official was keeping Burfict and Titans players away from each other during some post-play jawing. While there was contact, it wasn’t over the top and Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media both reported on Monday that Burfict will not be suspended as a result.

Burfict will be subject to a fine if the league feels one is warranted for his behavior on that play or for an unnecessary roughness penalty he picked up shortly before his ejection.