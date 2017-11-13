Reports: Vontaze Burfict won’t be suspended

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2017, 11:07 AM EST
Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict found himself back in hot water on the field Sunday when he was ejected from the team’s loss to the Titans for making contact with an official.

PFT reported later on Sunday that the league would consider suspending Burfict, who has twice served three-game suspensions for violating the league’s player safety rules. The action and context of Sunday’s ejection as well as Burfict’s history of infractions were to be involved in the decision-making process.

The action consisted of Burfict pushing an official’s hand away from him while the official was keeping Burfict and Titans players away from each other during some post-play jawing. While there was contact, it wasn’t over the top and Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media both reported on Monday that Burfict will not be suspended as a result.

Burfict will be subject to a fine if the league feels one is warranted for his behavior on that play or for an unnecessary roughness penalty he picked up shortly before his ejection.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Reports: Vontaze Burfict won’t be suspended

  2. He has done some stupid things, but this was not one of them. The unnecessary roughness call was BS to begin with, and the just brushed the refs hand off of his shoulder. All of it was pretty petty and would have never happened to another player not named Vontaze Burfict.

  3. That is unfortunate. In the video, you can clearly see him stepping on the O-lineman’s arm when he is on the ground, which is why the Titans player pushed him (a little) and Burfict reacted like a dummy and proceeded to touch the ref. This guy has emotions of a teenage girl. He simply can’t control them.

  5. Fascinating watching Mike Brown tell Goodell what to do. Absolutely unreal watching some teams get special treatment.

    If this guy was on the Pats, there is absolutley no question he’d be suspended.

  6. Of course not. Because if they suspend him, the NFL is losing a guaranteed fine the next game. The more he’s on the field the more they make money off him. Regardless of what he does and who he hurts. It’s pathetic

  10. greglloydrules says:
    November 13, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Of course not. Because if they suspend him, the NFL is losing a guaranteed fine the next game. The more he’s on the field the more they make money off him.
    __________________________________________________

    Per the CBA all NFL fine money is divided between the league’s and NFLPA’s player assistance funds.

  13. Watch the video, it’s a total joke. I was expecting another classic Vontaze scum move, but you can almost tell the ref was waiting/planning for it. Players can’t make contact with officials. How about making it the other way around as well?

  16. I dont care if it is pushing an official hard or pushing his hand away. Rule states you will not touch the official. He should be suspended again. Another one of Goodells picking and choosing how he does things

  17. Won’t be suspended…..YET….it’s early. He does not know any better and he has no coaching staff to teach him. So it is inevitable that the out of control dirtiest player in football will continue his filthy ways.

  19. nhpats says:
    November 13, 2017 at 11:29 am
    Burfict won’t be suspended. Instead, Goodell has decided to add two more games to Elliott’s suspension

    1 0 Rate This

    ———–

    LOL!

    Also, Brady will get suspended and the Pats will get 2 more draft picks stolen.

    Gotta keep that parity alive to get teams sold overseas!

  20. Burfict has done plenty to warrant suspensions in his career, but this one is an easy no-call. The referee almost jumped in front of him hoping to get touched. And when Burfict just tried to shoo him aside he was insanely quick to grab that flag. He’ll get a fine but no suspension is justified.

  21. While there was contact, it wasn’t over the top
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    This is why there is a discipline problem. People look for a reason to excuse behavior.

    ANY intentional contact with an official IS over the top and should spark some form of discipline. In Burfict’s case, he has repeatedly done things draw attention/fines/suspensions. Like with some of Suh’s incidents, some of Burfict’s are based on a well-earned reputation. What Burfict has failed to do is alter his behavior in any way. THAT is why he should be suspended for a lengthy stretch of games. Attitudes like the one shown in this article actually encourages players towards the line and guys like Burfict lose sight of that line and get in trouble. What would it take for some people to see there is a problem? Do you need to actually see an official attacked by one of these guys before you can say he needs to be done? At that point, you would also be saying the league should have done something earlier.

  24. Leave it to a Patriot troll to put words in Suh’s mouth..loser.

    I dislike Burfict as much as anyone feeling there is no place for his actions in the game, but come on this is a set up.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!