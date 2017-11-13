Rob Kelley out multiple games, could go on IR

Getty Images

Coach Jay Gruden confirmed running back Rob Kelley has a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain. Gruden said Kelley and linebacker Will Compton, who has a Lisfranc sprain, both are candidates for injured reserve.

Kelley will miss multiple games with the injuries to his left leg.

In a Week 4 game against the Chiefs, Kelley injured his right ankle. He also has dealt with a rib injury this season.

Kelley left in the first half Sunday, gaining only 10 yards on four carries against the Vikings. He has 62 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns this season.

His injury leaves Washington with only two healthy running backs — Samaje Perine and Chis Thompson — forcing them to add another this week.

Gruden also said defensive back DeAngelo Hall has a bone bruise of his knee.