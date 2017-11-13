Roy Miller’s wife accused him of pulling hair out, in front of kids

AP

The domestic incident involving Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller happened in front of five children, and left his wife with scratches and hair pulled out.

According to the arrest report obtained by Maria Torres of the Kansas City Star, Miller’s wife told Jacksonville (Fla.) police that he grabbed her hair and shoved her, pulling a braid out of the back of her head. At the time of the early Saturday morning incident, there were five kids in the house, four of them under 10 years old.

The Chiefs had their bye this weekend. Miller was jailed without bond before being released after a court appearance Saturday. He has a Nov. 28 court date on domestic battery charges.

The incident apparently started when Miller left his wife Nicole at the zoo after they had gone there on a date. She caught an Uber home, and he wasn’t there. When he returned, they began to argue, and it turned physical. She said he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her around, and threw her cell phone in the toilet and wouldn’t let her retrieve it.

When police arrived at the home, Miller was asleep in the master bedroom, and he went outside to talk to officers, where he was arrested.

According to the report, both had used alcohol the night of the incident. But that seems sort of #asexpected in the event of a zoo abandonment.

The Chiefs issued the usual statement which said they were gathering facts and not making any further comment. The 30-year-old Miller signed with the Chiefs this offseason. He has also played for the Buccaneers and Jaguars.