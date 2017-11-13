Sean Payton on Daniel Lasco: We’re fortunate it wasn’t more severe

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton confirmed Daniel Lasco has a bulging disc. While it will force the running back to finish the season on injured reserve, the injury isn’t career-threatening.

“We’re fortunate that it wasn’t more severe,” Payton said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Lasco tweeted Monday about his plans to return.

“Thank you all for the support and prayers! I will get through this and come back better than before . . . believe that. Love all y’all! #WhoDat!”

The injury looked far worse Sunday when Lasco’s head slammed into the thigh of Bills kick returner Brandon Tate. Lasco was removed on a stretcher and sent by ambulance to a local hospital. He was able to fly home with the team.

Lasco, a seventh-round pick in 2016, has played 10 games for the Saints over the past two seasons.