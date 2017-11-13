Texans sticking with Tom Savage because they sort of have to

Getty Images

Tom Savage wasn’t very good yesterday.

But apparently going with the theory that it can always get worse, the Texans are sticking with him.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters Monday that Savage would start again this week against the Cardinals. That eliminates what might ordinarily be more of a question in other circumstances, since Savage had a wretched day against the Rams.

He turned it over four times (two interceptions, two fumbles), and wasn’t otherwise effective, completing 18-of-36 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

But since the options are The Human Card Table You Keep In The Basement T.J. Yates and Colin Kaepernick‘s 2012 Camp Arm Josh Johnson, you can almost see why they’re sticking with Savage.