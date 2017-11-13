Texans sticking with Tom Savage because they sort of have to

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 13, 2017, 12:49 PM EST
Tom Savage wasn’t very good yesterday.

But apparently going with the theory that it can always get worse, the Texans are sticking with him.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters Monday that Savage would start again this week against the Cardinals. That eliminates what might ordinarily be more of a question in other circumstances, since Savage had a wretched day against the Rams.

He turned it over four times (two interceptions, two fumbles), and wasn’t otherwise effective, completing 18-of-36 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

But since the options are The Human Card Table You Keep In The Basement T.J. Yates and Colin Kaepernick‘s 2012 Camp Arm Josh Johnson, you can almost see why they’re sticking with Savage.

 

9 responses to “Texans sticking with Tom Savage because they sort of have to

  3. Why do teams keep giving up draft choices for a Tom Brady’s backup? Get a clue Belichick is a great evaluator of Qb’s and is not the reason Brady’s a great QB.

  5. The Brett Favre saga was more interesting than the CK saga. Gag/barf.

    PS

    Since yesterday was supposed to be stadium protest day and since it didn’t happen, one would believe that CK might not be as toxic as is perceived on these boards and other outlets. People who complain in either direction are the ones who are typing, there is always a vast amount of indifferent people who aren’t as polarized on ‘pick an issue’.

    Personally, I’d rather root for our 2-14, NY Giants than be a NE Patriot fan who hired CK if Brady went down. Not saying they would. I’d rather lose, is the point.

  6. KIR says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:00 pm
  7. Kaepernick was the backup in 2012, so he didn’t have any “camp arms”. Alex Smith came into the year as the starter, and Kaepernick was anticipated to spend the entire year as the backup. It wasn’t until Alex Smith suffered a concussion against the Rams that Colin got consistent playing time. Johnson and Scott Tolzien were the third/fourth stringers, and Kaepernick got second team reps.

    Josh Johnson was the “camp arm” to Kaepernick in 2014, although he was on the regular season roster for a while. The 49ers utilized him as a 54th spot, releasing and re-signing him several times.

  8. polarbeardigital says:
    November 13, 2017 at 1:31 pm
    Wow, talk about not seeing the forest for the trees. The point was that Kaep and Johnson were on the same roster and no one ever, at any time for any reason, ever so much as insinuated that Johnson was anywhere close to Kaep in terms of talent or potential.

