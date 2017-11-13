Todd Bowles: We didn’t show up on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jets offense spent the first nine weeks of the season generally outperforming the low expectations that people set for it heading into the season, but Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers provided a glimpse of what most people had in mind for the team this season.

They didn’t get into the end zone until 28 seconds were left in the game, ran for just 56 yards all day and allowed six sacks to a Bucs defense that had eight for the year heading into the game. That was a sharp turnaround from the victory over the Bills in Week Nine and one that head coach Todd Bowles didn’t spend much time trying to break down after the loss.

“You don’t explain,” Bowles said in his postgame press conference. “It’s week by week. You have to show up every week in this league or you get it handed to you. We didn’t show up today.”

The Jets occasionally had things go their way, but eight penalties for 77 yards helped to ensure that they would be going down to defeat.

Bowles entered the year with speculation about whether he’d keep his job beyond this season, but it quieted down as the team played hard and better than expected in the first half of the year. If the not showing up becomes a chronic issue once the Jets return from their bye, chatter about Bowles’ future could pick up again although it stands as an outlier for the time being.