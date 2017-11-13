Zach Ertz practices as Eagles return from bye week

Getty Images

Tight end Zach Ertz didn’t play for the Eagles in Week Nine because of a hamstring injury, which didn’t do much to hurt their offense in a 51-23 victory over the Broncos and shouldn’t continue to be a problem for one of Carson Wentz‘s favorite targets.

Ertz was back on the practice field Monday as the Eagles got together for their first post-bye workout. Ertz said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philly, that he was a full participant in the session and that should put him on track for a return to action against the Cowboys next Sunday night.

Ertz should have some company among returning players. Cornerback Ronald Darby has not played since dislocating his ankle in the opener, but has been practicing for a couple of weeks and worked with the first team on Monday. Darby joined the Eagles shortly before the start of the season in a trade with the Bills and said his time off has helped him digest Jim Schwartz’ scheme.

“Yeah, I learned a lot being hurt,” Darby said. “All you can do is study, for the most part. I learned everything they do on the field. I see it, I understand it.”

The Eagles gained ground on the NFC East while they remained idle because everyone else lost and the two returning players will try to keep the seven-game winning streak rolling in Dallas.