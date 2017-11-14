Adam Gase defends Xavien Howard after a rough night

Dolphins coach Adam Gase defended cornerback Xavien Howard, who is in a sophomore slump.

Howard allowed five receptions on seven targets for 87 yard and three touchdowns in the loss to the Panthers on Monday night, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The touchdown they had on the last throw [a 22-yarder from Cam Newton to Devin Funchess], there’s not many guys that can defend that,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “That thing was on a rope. That was the perfect throw, perfect route. Well executed play. That’s the job of the corner. You better have short-term memory.

“If you’re not getting beat, you’re not playing. It’s very rare you will see corners that never have gotten beat. He’s a good player. He’s a short-term memory guy. He’s not going to worry what happened on the last throw.”

Howard, a second-round draft choice in 2016, doesn’t have an interception this season, only three pass breakups and PFF rates him 115th out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks.

3 responses to “Adam Gase defends Xavien Howard after a rough night

  2. If the Dolphins knew how to identify talent they could get a shut down corner in the next draft. They have failed to acquire a competitive offensive line but I’m sure they will keep trying! Gase may also want to replace his defensive coordinator, well include the offensive coordinator to be replaced also. Something has to give; Players,coaches, talent acquisition. Who is at fault for such a pathetic team? Perhaps all the aforementioned.

  3. Shouldn’t you defend the job of the Defensive Coordinator? Cause as I recall it, you put a guy with no experience in at DC and they look like their never prepared.

