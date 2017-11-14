Adam Gase defends Xavien Howard after a rough night

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase defended cornerback Xavien Howard, who is in a sophomore slump.

Howard allowed five receptions on seven targets for 87 yard and three touchdowns in the loss to the Panthers on Monday night, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The touchdown they had on the last throw [a 22-yarder from Cam Newton to Devin Funchess], there’s not many guys that can defend that,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “That thing was on a rope. That was the perfect throw, perfect route. Well executed play. That’s the job of the corner. You better have short-term memory.

“If you’re not getting beat, you’re not playing. It’s very rare you will see corners that never have gotten beat. He’s a good player. He’s a short-term memory guy. He’s not going to worry what happened on the last throw.”

Howard, a second-round draft choice in 2016, doesn’t have an interception this season, only three pass breakups and PFF rates him 115th out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks.