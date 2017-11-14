Adam Gase: We lost our way for a minute

Getty Images

The Dolphins lost their third straight game on Monday by giving up 548 yards to the Panthers in a 45-21 thumping that dropped them to 4-5 on the season.

After the game, the message from quarterback Jay Cutler and others in the locker room was an optimistic one about the remaining seven games on the schedule. Head coach Adam Gase delivered a similar message when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.

“We lost our way for a minute,” Gase said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We need to regroup and get things back on track. Anytime you get in this part of the season, the games magnify. This group is pretty good at moving on. The coaching staff too. It’s our job. We have a lot of time left and ball left. It’s not like anyone is running away with anything. It’s a total disaster everywhere.”

Gase was making a joke with that last remark, but being 4-5 in the AFC doesn’t eliminate the Dolphins from playoff contention. The Bills are 5-4 and would be the sixth team in the playoffs if the season ended today and the Dolphins have two games left against them. The Ravens and Raiders are also 4-5 and neither one has shown signs of being on the verge of the kind of winning streak that would make a postseason berth a sure thing.

None of that means anything good for the Dolphins if they continue to play the way they have the last few weeks, but it does explain why the team’s trying to keep focused on what’s coming rather than what happened in the past.