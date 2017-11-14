Adrian Colbert is third 49ers safety to break a bone in as many weeks

Posted by Josh Alper on November 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Getty Images

Playing safety for the 49ers has proven to be a hazardous gig recently.

Jimmie Ward broke his arm in Week Eight and Jacquiski Tartt did the same thing in Week Nine, which left Adrian Colbert as the next man up against the Giants in Week 10. Colbert avoided a broken arm, but he couldn’t avoid breaking a bone altogether.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Colbert broke his thumb and would need to have a surgical procedure. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Colbert had that surgery on Tuesday.

The area of the break is not the only difference. Colbert’s injury is not expected to be a season-ender and the 49ers, who have a bye this week, aren’t ruling him out of their Week 12 game against the Seahawks.

Colbert was a seventh-round pick this year and made his first start on Sunday. He’s appeared in nine games overall and has 17 tackles.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Adrian Colbert is third 49ers safety to break a bone in as many weeks

  2. Some bad MOJO perhaps from moving Eric Reid from his safety spot and making him a linebacker in a contract year. SF should right their wrong and put him back, the man put it on the line for that team since being selected 32nd overall.

  3. Some bad MOJO perhaps from moving Eric Reid from his safety spot and making him a linebacker in a contract year. SF should right their wrong and put him back,
    ———————————————————————————————

    uh…they did put him back at Safety. With Ward and Tartt both injured and Colbert playing Free Safety…who do you think they had playing Strong Safety? Heck, Reid was moved back to Safety last week when Ward was out. Tartt moved from Strong Safety to Free Safety and Reid was moved back to Strong Safety.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!