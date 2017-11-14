Adrian Colbert is third 49ers safety to break a bone in as many weeks

Getty Images

Playing safety for the 49ers has proven to be a hazardous gig recently.

Jimmie Ward broke his arm in Week Eight and Jacquiski Tartt did the same thing in Week Nine, which left Adrian Colbert as the next man up against the Giants in Week 10. Colbert avoided a broken arm, but he couldn’t avoid breaking a bone altogether.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Colbert broke his thumb and would need to have a surgical procedure. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Colbert had that surgery on Tuesday.

The area of the break is not the only difference. Colbert’s injury is not expected to be a season-ender and the 49ers, who have a bye this week, aren’t ruling him out of their Week 12 game against the Seahawks.

Colbert was a seventh-round pick this year and made his first start on Sunday. He’s appeared in nine games overall and has 17 tackles.