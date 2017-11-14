Ben McAdoo: Giants’ “desire to finish” isn’t high enough

Getty Images

After the listless Giants were humiliated by the Rams in Week Nine, coach Ben McAdoo said he saw no problems with the team’s effort level.

McAdoo had a somewhat different reaction to the listless Giants getting humiliated by the 49ers in Week 10. McAdoo didn’t say anyone quit during the 31-21 loss, but admitted Monday that something was lacking from the defense in the team’s latest loss.

“The thing that was disappointing that showed up on film is the desire to finish on a consistent basis,” McAdoo said, via Newsday. “It’s not one player and it’s not on all plays. It’s something that almost looks like at times we’re waiting for someone else to make a play instead of just pulling the trigger and making the play ourselves.”

McAdoo said he wasn’t going to throw anyone under the bus when it came to pointing to individual plays that led to his observation, but he did answer a question about cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins appeared to be moving at something less than full speed in his first game back from a McAdoo-imposed suspension and McAdoo said “his desire to finish consistently needs to show up.”

Giants ownership announced on Monday that McAdoo will get a chance to finish out the season, which may have something to do with his willingness to discuss the team’s energy level after passing on it in the past. Identifying the problem is important, but failing to fix it probably won’t work out well for McAdoo once Black Monday comes up on the calendar.