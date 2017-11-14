Bengals sign Brian Hill off Falcons practice squad

Getty Images

The Bengals placed running back Jeremy Hill on injured reserve over the weekend and they made a move on Tuesday to add another player to the backfield.

They also saved a little money because they won’t need to print up another nameplate for the depth chart. They announced that they have signed running back Brian Hill off of the Falcons practice squad.

Hill was a fifth-round pick of the Falcons this year and opened the season on the active roster. He played in one game, but didn’t carry the ball or catch a pass before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad a month ago.

The Bengals waived linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. to open a spot for Hill. Nickerson appeared in seven games and made two tackles this season.