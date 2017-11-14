Bills release Jerel Worthy, sign Deandre Coleman

Getty Images

The Bills re-signed defensive tackle Deandre Coleman on Tuesday, releasing veteran Jerel Worthy in a corresponding move.

Coleman spent training camp with the Bills, but they released him Sept. 5 to make room for the signing of defensive tackle Cedric Thornton. Buffalo signed Coleman to its practice squad Sept. 20 before releasing him a week later.

He likely plays on early downs to help the Bills’ run defense, which has allowed 492 rushing yards the past two games to fall from third in the league against the run to 22nd.

Worthy, a second-round pick of the Packers in 2012, played in five games this season with five tackles.