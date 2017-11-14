Broncos waive Kasim Edebali

Getty Images

The Broncos waived outside linebacker Kasim Edebali on Tuesday.

Edebali appeared in nine games for the Broncos this season. He made one tackle and one quarterback hit in 55 defensive snaps and also played 163 special teams snaps.

Denver signed Edebali as an unrestricted free agent in March after he played 48 games in his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans (2014-16).

The Broncos have only 52 players on their active roster. They also have an open spot on their practice squad after losing running back Jonathan Williams to the Saints, who signed him to their 53-player roster.