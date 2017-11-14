Browns put Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced on Monday that the MCL injury that linebacker Jamie Collins suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Lions would keep him out for the rest of the season and the Browns made a roster move reflecting that reality on Tuesday.

Collins was placed on injured reserve, which officially brings his first full season as a member of the team to an end. Collins missed time with a concussion earlier this season and started the six games he played this year. He had 31 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in those appearances.

The Browns acquired Collins for a third-round pick in a trade with the Patriots in 2016 and signed him to a four-year contract in January.

The team did not announce a corresponding move, so they have an open roster spot to fill before facing the Jaguars this weekend.