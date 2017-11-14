Byron Marshall going from Philly to Washington

Getty Images

With Rob Kelley out of action for the immediate future, there’s a place for a running back in Washington.

They filled that hole by taking a look at the practice squad from their divisional rivals from Philadelphia. Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports that the Redskins are signing running back Byron Marshall away from the Eagles.

Marshall went undrafted last year and spent most of the season on the practice squad before getting bumped up to the active roster in December. Marshall ran 19 times for 64 yards and caught three passes for 10 yards in three games, but found himself cut again when this September rolled around.

Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson are the other healthy running backs in Washington.

In addition to that move, agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that his client Caraun Reid is signing with the Redskins. Reid was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in 2014 and played two years in Detroit before seeing action in seven games for the Chargers last year. He returned to the Lions for a game earlier this season.