Byron Maxwell looking forward to chance to prove himself again back with Seahawks

Getty Images

Back with the Seahawks for the first time in over two seasons, cornerback Byron Maxwell wasn’t interested in dwelling on his prior stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

Instead, Maxwell said he’s looking to prove himself once again back with the team that he began his career with in the first place.

“Definitely. Always, man,” Maxwell said of having something to prove. “It’s another opportunity to get out here and show what I can do so I’m looking forward to it. You’ve always got to prove yourself in this league no matter what. No matter if you’re Dwight Freeney, he’s out here trying to prove himself that he can still do it so no matter who you are, you’re still trying to prove that you can do it.”

Maxwell re-signed with Seattle on Tuesday to help the team cope with the loss of Richard Sherman for the season with a torn Achilles. Maxwell spent the first four years of his career with Seattle before signing a lucrative contract with the Eagles in 2015. After one disappointing season in Philadelphia, he was traded to Miami where he was more productive. However, his time with the Dolphins came to an end after just two games this season.

Maxwell was an obvious choice for Seattle to pursue in the wake of Sherman’s injury. Defensive coordinator Kris Richard was his defensive backs coach for all four seasons with the Seahawks.

“Early indications are that he’s really ready,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “I think sitting out for a couple weeks helped him a little bit, to kind of get his mind straight and he’s really anxious to get back and he’s grateful to be coming back here.”

Maxwell said he’s grown as a player in the last two years despite not experiencing the same success he had in Seattle.

“I’m just savvier, I’ve seen a lot more football,” Maxwell said. “Just more experienced. I’d like to think I’m still in my prime, so these years are when I should get the best out of my body right now. So I’m excited about the opportunity.”

Maxwell started 14 games for Philadelphia in 2015 and 15 games for Miami over the last two season before being released in September. He had 53 tackles, two interceptions and four forced fumbles last year for the Dolphins.

Sunday’s game against Atlanta will be the first game Sherman hasn’t started for Seattle since Week 8 of the 2011 season.