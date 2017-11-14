Cam Newton becomes fourth quarterback with 4,000 career rushing yards

November 14, 2017
When Cam Newton ran through the Dolphins’ defense for a 69-yard gain on Thursday night, it was one of the best runs of his career — and put him in some exclusive company.

That run put Newton over 4,000 career rushing yards, making him just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark.

Newton now has 4,002 career rushing yards. Only Michael Vick (6,109), Randall Cunningham (4,928) and Steve Young (4.239) have more.

The 28-year-old Newton is also the youngest quarterback to reach 4,000 rushing yards. Vick topped 4,000 yards in his age-30 season, Cunningham also did it at 30 and Young did it at 37. If Newton keeps playing the way he is now into his mid-30s, he should top Vick for the most rushing yards ever by a quarterback.

Newton’s 436 rushing yards this year are the most for any quarterback in the NFL, and he joins Vick and Cunningham as the only quarterbacks with six 400-yard rushing seasons. And Newton’s 5.9 yards per carry average is the best of his career.

Newton’s 95 yards last night were the fourth most in any game of his career, and his 86 yards last week against the Falcons were the fifth most. He’s running as well now as he ever has.

  1. It wont occur to everyone until after his career is finished, but this is one of the best QBs of the modern era. I know he doesn’t have the super bowls and that’s a fair criticism, but it doesn’t negate how many records he’s openly broken. This guy plays with wreckless abandoned, and I knot there’s a super bowl fumble video that somehow disproves him endangering his body every single game for 7 years but I swear to god those people are liars and idiots and without that one occurrence they’d have nothing at all. The truth is he both should have dived on that ball in the super bowl and he’s a ridiculous beast who takes more hits and puts himself at risk more than any other QB in the history of the game. Cam is an absolute warrior, and any true blue collar fan should should appreciate that about him…at least when his career is over and you can be objective.

  2. If I was a Carolina fan, I’d hope that Newton never passes Vick for the top spot. Vick only played two or three full seasons in his career as a result of all those hits he took (albeit at a smaller frame than Newton), despite his incredible running ability. Eventually he got to be a much better passer in Philly under Andy Reid, but the problem with being a running QB is how hits and age eventually take a toll. Newton already has a shoulder issue that could flare up on a bad hit, and his O-line (while not the worst) is not the best, either. Being a big QB, he also doesn’t get the same kind of calls that the other guys get, and he does have great arm talent. His legs will always be part of his game, but his arm and decision making need to be how Carolina stays on the map in the future if they want to keep Cam at the top of his game.

  3. Uh…Randall Cunningham did it in 1993, at age 30.

    Young wasted much of his 20’s in the USFL and sitting behind Montana and got most of his yardage after age 30. Cunningham didn’t run much after 29, and Vick slowed way down after 31 (after losing 2 years to prison…).

    Newton is unique among this group in that he is a more of a power runner rather than a blur like Vick and Cunningham or a bootleg master like Young. His style is much more physical and it’s fair to wonder if that will play a factor in how he ages.

  4. I have a long-standing bias against Cam Newton (I am a Ducks fan). Running QBs can be exciting, but throwing QBs win Super Bowls. I didn’t watch the game yesterday, but I did catch the highlights this morning. Cam had a good game, but he was right back to “self promotion” mode after every play that was a net gain, and “pouty temper tantrum” mode after every play that doesn’t go his way. I understand blind optimism, Russell Wilson uses it as his style of leadership. What you will not see is Wilson throwing a temper tantrum in a game setting or press conference when the questions get critical. Every time I try to like Cam Newton, he disappoints. So to the first poster, yes Cam is a good player who will typically have good stats, but I still don’t want him on my team.

