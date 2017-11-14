Cam Newton becomes fourth quarterback with 4,000 career rushing yards

Getty Images

When Cam Newton ran through the Dolphins’ defense for a 69-yard gain on Thursday night, it was one of the best runs of his career — and put him in some exclusive company.

That run put Newton over 4,000 career rushing yards, making him just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark.

Newton now has 4,002 career rushing yards. Only Michael Vick (6,109), Randall Cunningham (4,928) and Steve Young (4.239) have more.

The 28-year-old Newton is also the youngest quarterback to reach 4,000 rushing yards. Vick topped 4,000 yards in his age-30 season, Cunningham also did it at 30 and Young did it at 37. If Newton keeps playing the way he is now into his mid-30s, he should top Vick for the most rushing yards ever by a quarterback.

Newton’s 436 rushing yards this year are the most for any quarterback in the NFL, and he joins Vick and Cunningham as the only quarterbacks with six 400-yard rushing seasons. And Newton’s 5.9 yards per carry average is the best of his career.

Newton’s 95 yards last night were the fourth most in any game of his career, and his 86 yards last week against the Falcons were the fifth most. He’s running as well now as he ever has.