Case Keenum: In my head, I’m sure I’m the starter

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will wait until tomorrow to say whether Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater is the starting quarterback. But Keenum says he feels he’s the guy.

Keenum said on the Dan Patrick Show that he’s approaching this week as if he’s starting against the Rams on Sunday.

“In my own head, I for sure am. That’s how I’ve approached it, that’s how I’ve answered it. I don’t know how else to answer it. That’s how I have to approach every week,” Keenum said.

It would be hard to justify benching Keenum, given that he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year and has led the Vikings to the top of the NFC North — even though Bridgewater was the Vikings’ franchise quarterback before he got hurt in training camp last year.

Keenum has said repeatedly that he likes Bridgewater and is happy that he’s healthy enough to play again. But there’s little doubt that Keenum would be disappointed to lose his job now, after far exceeding expectations this season.