Case Keenum: In my head, I’m sure I’m the starter

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 14, 2017, 12:23 PM EST
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer will wait until tomorrow to say whether Case Keenum or Teddy Bridgewater is the starting quarterback. But Keenum says he feels he’s the guy.

Keenum said on the Dan Patrick Show that he’s approaching this week as if he’s starting against the Rams on Sunday.

“In my own head, I for sure am. That’s how I’ve approached it, that’s how I’ve answered it. I don’t know how else to answer it. That’s how I have to approach every week,” Keenum said.

It would be hard to justify benching Keenum, given that he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year and has led the Vikings to the top of the NFC North — even though Bridgewater was the Vikings’ franchise quarterback before he got hurt in training camp last year.

Keenum has said repeatedly that he likes Bridgewater and is happy that he’s healthy enough to play again. But there’s little doubt that Keenum would be disappointed to lose his job now, after far exceeding expectations this season.

  4. Fellow Vikings fans calling for a switch now are idiots. Keenum is playing really well and the team is winning. If they pull him out just to put Bridgewater’s face out there we might as well call it a season.

  7. Don’t mess with success. Maybe give Case some rest on a short week and let Teddy play a few series against Detroit on Thanksgiving, but Case should still be the starter overall.

    SKOL……

  9. The sooner you put Bridgewater in, the sooner he’ll be ready when you *need* him. Anyone watching the second half of the game Sunday knows they’re going to need Bridgewater to win the Super Bowl.

  12. I’m not saying that I’m starting Bridgewater, but I’m not sold that Keenum is better than Bridgewater. For big good play Keenum has made, he’s made a questionable play as well. So far, his receivers have typically bailed him out, but he has shown a fair bit of inaccuracy – especially when he is throwing off his back foot. He’s also made some questionable passing decisions (and has gotten lucky on several should-have-been interceptions).

    Having said all of that, he HAS gotten better each game – back-to-back interceptions not withstanding.

  15. Vikings fans saying Case needs to keep starting are wearing some serious purple colored glasses and are too busy listening to the national media and not spending enough time reading local sources. The guy is just good enough to help us lose round 1 of the playoffs. Straight up, they need to put Teddy in because they need to have him ready to go for the playoffs. Case isn’t a franchise QB. He will never be a franchise QB. He is a great back up. Teddy gives us the best chance to win a playoff game and will need some time to work out any kinks in his game.

    I wouldn’t start him against the Rams. I would definitely start him against the Lions.

  17. It’s already been reported that Case is starting this week, as he should be. The problem is that Case Keenum has not suddenly become “one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.” He’s playing better than ever because he’s in a good system and is surrounded by a lot of talent, but he is not a better quarterback than Teddy Bridgewater. The problem is that Bridgewater is an unknown because of the layoff and he will definitely be rusty if he’s put in there. It would take a lot of guts to start Bridgewater when Keenum is performing adequately, but I’m afraid that’s what’s going to have to happen if you want to make a playoff run. I don’t know that I would have the guts to do it.

    It’s what we in the business call a conundrum.

