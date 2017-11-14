Drew Brees: I plan to be in New Orleans beyond 2017

Getty Images

With seven wins in a row, the Saints have every reason to be living in the moment right now and that’s just what quarterback Drew Brees says he’s doing.

Brees is in the final year of his contract, but said during an appearance on XTRA 1360 AM with former Chargers teammate Nick Hardwick and Judson Richards that he’ll “handle 2018 when 2018 gets here.” Brees did make it clear that his desire is to remain in New Orleans.

“I feel like we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us and I don’t plan on leaving New Orleans ever,” Brees said. “Hopefully, I know all of that stuff takes care of itself when it’s supposed to. I have not approached them about any contract. We just have a great understanding here. Listen, we’re going to go through this season and we’ll revisit it in the offseason. For right now, I’m in the moment.”

The Saints have built a powerful run game with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara and their defense has been as good as any in the league since the first two weeks of the season, which means they are less reliant on Brees to win games than they’ve been at an other point in his time with the team.

That would seem to be a good direction to take with a quarterback closing in on his 39th birthday. It is also one that could create a difference of opinion about how much Brees should make in 2018 and beyond, although that will have to be balanced against who else they might be able to plug into the offense. Based on the timeline Brees laid out, it will be some time before we get a sense of how both sides see things.