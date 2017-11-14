Eagles adding veteran tackle Will Beatty

Getty Images

The Eagles are adding some experience to their offensive line for a playoff run, and a familiar face.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN (this story’s so big they had to share), the Eagles are signing former Giants tackle Will Beatty.

They were left thin with the loss of left tackle Jason Peters, with second-year tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai filling in on the left so Lane Johnson could stay on the right.

The 32-year-old Beatty hasn’t played since a six-game stint as a backup with the Giants last year. He missed all of the 2015 season due to a torn pectoral muscle and eventual shoulder surgery.