FOX: Greg Olsen’s pregame access will be restricted

Getty Images

Apparently, the Vikings have made their concerns about Panthers tight end Greg Olsen calling this weekend’s game against the Rams known to FOX. And FOX, to its credit, says it will take steps to ensure that Olsen doesn’t receive a competitive advantage via his access to the Vikings, three weeks before Carolina hosts Minnesota.

“We are excited for the opportunity to make this Sunday’s broadcast fun and insightful with Pro Bowler Greg Olsen,” FOX said in a statement provided to PFT. “We fully respect the Vikings concerns and will limit the amount of pre-game access allowed to Greg. We look forward to welcoming him in the broadcast booth and giving viewers a unique perspective this Sunday.”

Of course, Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis will have access to the team and its practice, and nothing really stops them from sharing information gleaned through the process to Olsen as they prepare to broadcast the Rams-Vikings games. That fact could make the Vikings (and the Rams) more guarded than usual when dealing with FOX in advance of Sunday’s game.