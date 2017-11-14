Giants making moves, find a new return man

AP

Who says the Giants aren’t afraid to make big changes before the end of the season.

They are already swapping out returners.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants are promoting wide receiver Kalif Raymond from the practice squad, and releasing wide receiver Ed Eagan.

Eagan was one of the early promotions from the practice squad when injuries decimated their roster this season, replacing Dwayne Harris. But he averaged 5.0 yards per return.

Raymond spent time with the Jets and Broncos over the last two seasons, and the Jets cut him this year after some fumbling problems.