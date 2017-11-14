Jaguars make a change at long snapper

Getty Images

The Jaguars will have a new long snapper for their game against the Browns this weekend.

Matt Overton had to leave last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers after he dislocated his shoulder while covering a punt in the second half. The team used fullback Tommy Bohanon to snap on punts and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley handled placekicks, but the team made a more permanent move on Tuesday.

Overton, who signed with the Jaguars this year after Carson Tinker tore his ACL, has been placed on injured reserve and the Jaguars announced that they have signed Colin Holba to the 53-man roster.

Holba was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers this year and got cut after losing a competition with Kameron Canaday over the summer. Sunday’s game against Cleveland will be his first regular season outing.