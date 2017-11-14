Jay Ajayi “able to handle everything” in Eagles offense

Getty Images

The Eagles only had a few days to work with running back Jay Ajayi before they faced the Broncos in Week Nine, but that was enough for them to feel comfortable giving Ajayi a small package of plays for his debut.

Ajayi handled those plays well. He ran eight times for 77 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown run that was one of many highlights in a 51-23 Eagles victory. Philly was off last week, which gave Ajayi time to take a deeper dive into the playbook and the result is that offensive coordinator Frank Reich now feels comfortable that he’s “able to handle everything.”

“When I look at our game plan for this week, I look at it and there’s probably not a play on there that I wouldn’t feel comfortable putting his number on,” Reich said, via NJ.com. “As far as Jay learning and knowing what to do. That speaks a lot of him and what he’s able to do as a player.”

LeGarrette Blount was the lead back in Philly during the first half of the season and he’s been effective in his first season with the Eagles. His role could still shrink if Ajayi’s cameo in his first game with the team was a sign of things to come.