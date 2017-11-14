Jerry Jones says he’s not backing off on Goodell extension

AP

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly got a letter from the six team owners on the NFL’s Compensation Committee telling him to put his efforts to block Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension to rest.

The letter outlined possible sanctions for Jones’ efforts, which include the threat of a lawsuit, but it doesn’t look like those potential penalties are dissuading Jones. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Jones said he has no plans to back off his mission to throw a wrench into the Goodell extension plans and called talk that there could be a push to force him out as owner of the Cowboys “laughable and ridiculous.”

Jones said that there’s “all the time in the world” to discuss the extension because Goodell has 18 months left on his current deal. He said team owners “need to slow this train down” before entering into another deal with Goodell, who Jones reportedly believes is too well-compensated.

Jones had no issue giving the OK to go ahead with an extension for Goodell in May, but that was before the Ezekiel Elliott suspension and Jones’ criticism of Goodell’s leadership regarding player protests during the playing of the national anthem. Jones remained critical of Goodell on the Elliott front Tuesday and it appears that’s not the only place he’s sticking to his guns when it comes to a difference of opinion with the league.