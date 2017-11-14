Jerry Jones sees no issues with short-week football

Posted by Mike Florio on November 14, 2017, 3:45 PM EST
Thursday Night Football debuted 11 years ago, with a partial schedule of games aimed at boosting NFL Network by giving it exclusive game content. Since 2014, the NFL has played Thursday games for most of the season, fueled by a contract with the CBS at first and, since 2016, CBS and NBC.

But short-week football is hardly a new phenomenon. From the inception of the league (and with the exception of 1941 through 1944), the NFL has played football on the fourth Thursday in November. Despite regular complaints about Thursday Night Football, no one ever complained about Thanksgiving football.

Since 1966, the Cowboys have hosted a Thanksgiving game. Owner Jerry Jones commented on the phenomenon of short-week football during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“Well, we’ve been playing on Thursdays with short weeks and long weeks for ever since I’ve been involved in the NFL,” Jones said. “Nothing, not one shred of statistics show it to be a disadvantage, show it to be inordinately challenging physically for the players. We’re the poster child of playing on Thursday [and] as a result what it does to the demand for players being rested or being healthy.”

During a Tuesday media briefing, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills explained that, over the past five years, the injury rate for Thursday football is actually lower than the injury rate for games played on other days of the week. That’s not a new claim from the NFL. This one was: Dr. Sills said that, of all intervals between games, the period of four days has resulted in the lowest number of injuries.

There’s no reason to doubt the accuracy of that information, but it still misses the point made by many players. Regardless of whether new injuries are incurred on a given Thursday, it’s harder to recover from the general wear and tear of playing football with only four days between games instead of seven.

That’s the one point that continues to be glossed over by the NFL — and by some in the media who blindly defend Thursday Night Football (possibly in the hopes of getting a job with NFL Media). Unless every player who has complained about the recovery time is lying, it’s a legitimate concern.

Maybe the excitement of playing on Thanksgiving made players less willing to gripe before Thursday Night Football became a thing. Maybe the league’s concussion-induced sensitivity to player health and safety over the past eight years has caused players to realize that playing on only four days’ rest isn’t conducive to player health and safety. Regardless, some players will continue to have concerns about Thursday football, no matter how hard the league or some in the media try to dispute them.

12 responses to “Jerry Jones sees no issues with short-week football

  1. I love how nearly all of the players repeatedly point out how hard Thursday games are on their bodies. Jerry Jones just comes right out and says “Nothing, not one shred of statistics show it to be a disadvantage, show it to be inordinately challenging physically for the players”. I can’t, for the life of me, figure out why everyone has had enough of rich, powerful men. Just can’t put my finger on it!

  4. We don’t like playing Thursday games, we don’t like long travel, we don’t like to practice, we don’t like the country, We don’t want to play pre-season games, we don’t want to play more regular season games, We won’t work out in the off-season if you don’t pay us, WE DO want to get paid a lot more money….honestly, can’t wait till one day it’s robots playing.

  7. History : Green Bay – Detroit was always a Thanksgiving Day game with alternating home and home . The AFL started a Thanksgiving Day game and in 1966 Dallas pushed their way in always having a home game on a short week while the other team travels.
    If Dallas wants to play on Thanksgiving they should travel in alternate years.

  8. “What’s wrong with being tackled at full-force by 300-pound men every two minutes for three and a half hours—twice—within a four-day span?”

    Okay, Jerry.

  9. mmack66 says:
    November 14, 2017 at 3:59 pm
    Last time I checked, Thanksgiving only happens once a season.
    ________________
    The last time I checked all teams only play ONE THURSDAY NIGHT GAME!!!! AND then they get a mini bye week with not seven but TEN days off after the Thursday night game! So where is the problem?

  10. I for one would like to see the stats that show how the home team does on these THursday night games. I would think that it would be a DISTINCT advantage to be the home team on a short week.

    I guess the only way to make it fair for everyone is to figure it it out so that everyone who plays on Thursday will be coming off a bye.

    BTW- I doubt it is much of an issue during the first month of the season, however as the season goes one, the effects get larger, simply because players are more banged up. Maybe the compromise is to end Thursday Football after Thanksgiving

    Personally, I’d end it completely if only because they are over saturating the market.

