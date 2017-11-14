Jimmy Garoppolo spending bye week at team facility

Getty Images

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan continues to insist he has no plan for when to play Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan cites Garoppolo’s unfamiliarity with the playbook as the reason the quarterback continues to sit after being acquired from the Patriots on Oct. 31.

Thus, Garoppolo is spending the team’s bye week at the facility. He is getting tutoring from Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and throwing to teammates who stayed in the Bay Area this week.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor (ribs) and tight end George Kittle (ankle) are rehabbing and wide receiver Louis Murphy signed with the 49ers last week.

“We’ll see how Jimmy responds this week,” Shanahan said Monday, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ll get to work more one-on-one with him, get a little extra practice (next) Monday and see how it goes. We’ll have our game plan done Monday and Tuesday and we’ll start practicing our game plan Wednesday.”

C.J. Beathard might have earned another start after completing 19 of 25 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 49ers’ first victory of the season. Besides, the 49ers have insisted all along they acquired Garoppolo with an eye toward the future.