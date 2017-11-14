Lions bring back Jace Billingsley, George Johnson

Getty Images

The Lions made a pair of additions to the roster on Tuesday and neither player joining the team will have to spend a lot of time introducing themselves to others around the organization.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Jace Billingsley and defensive end George Johnson. Wide receiver Jared Abbrederis and defensive end Jacquies Smith were waived in corresponding moves.

Billingsley was dropped over the weekend when the Lions activated tackles Taylor Decker and Corey Robinson. He’s spent time on the active roster in each of the last two seasons and appeared in two games as a special teamer earlier this year.

This will be Johnson’s third stint with the team. He had six sacks for Detroit in 2014 and was traded to the Bucs in 2015 before returning to the team this year after getting dropped in Tampa. He had two tackles in four games.