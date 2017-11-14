Major changes could be looming for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants won’t be firing coach Ben McAdoo, for now. If/when they do, McAdoo may not be alone.

Bob Glauber of Newsday explains that, when the dust settles on a disastrous 2017 season, the Giants could be looking for a new coach and a new General Manager, with McAdoo joined by Jerry Reese as former employees of the franchise.

Glauber notes that such moves, coupled with the possibility of replacing quarterback Eli Manning, would be the most significant changes for the team since 1978, when they fired coach John McVay and G.M. Andy Robustelli and eventually got rid of quarterback Joe Pisarcik.

While McAdoo could still save himself and, in turn, Reese, the odds are stacked squarely against them. Six of the final seven games come against viable playoff contenders, starting with the Chiefs and then a short-week, Thanksgiving night trip to Washington.

A strong kick could make a difference. Fans and media have short memories, and if the Giants can close out the year with strong showings against two or three of their NFC East rivals (they play each of them over the final four weeks of the year), maybe the Giants can be justified in staying the course .

Maybe, but far from likely. And it really will be a big deal if ownership presses the reset button. Since 1947, the Giants have had only five General Managers, and Reese already has served longer than two of them.

Which means that, in an offseason where many expected the Jets to be in the mix for a new coach and G.M., it could simply be a case of right stadium, wrong locker room.