Marvin Lewis: Jeremy Hill could have waited until after the season to have surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 14, 2017, 8:06 AM EST
Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is having season-ending ankle surgery for an injury that coach Marvin Lewis says didn’t have to end Hill’s season.

Lewis said on Monday that two doctors agreed that Hill could have played the rest of the season on his ankle and had surgery after the season, but Hill chose to do it now.

“Jeremy thinks he needs to have ankle surgery,” Lewis said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Yeah, I think I would be [surprised]. I think he’s consulted a couple physicians, both said that this was something that could wait until after the season but he just felt like it was causing too much discomfort.”

Hill hadn’t been on the Bengals’ official injury report and Lewis said he didn’t need to be, because he wasn’t experiencing any issues that would indicate he couldn’t play.

“I don’t think he had any instance of [a problem] since this August when he rolled his ankle in training camp, or whatever it was, training camp or warmups in a game — I can’t remember what it was,” Lewis said. “One of those times in the preseason. But that’s the only instance he’s had this fall.”

Those comments suggest Lewis and Hill aren’t on the same page, and that’s not surprising: Lewis is coaching a 3-6 team and wants all hands on deck in an attempt to turn things around. But Hill has to think about his future, specifically the fact that he’s in the last year of his contract, and the Bengals are unlikely to bring him back after drafting running back Joe Mixon this year. For Hill, the right move is to put his injury behind him as quickly as possible and be able to show teams he’s healthy when he hits free agency. Even if Lewis wanted Hill to tough it out for seven more weeks.

13 responses to “Marvin Lewis: Jeremy Hill could have waited until after the season to have surgery

  2. Hill made the right move if he wants to further his career elsewhere.
    How does Lewis still have a job? This guy is so out of tune with his team.

  5. Final year of a contract on a team going nowhere, relegated to being a backup, knowing they aren’t going to resign you, and having a legitimate injury that requires surgery? No reason to wait. If he is going to land another contract he needs to be healthy at the start of free agency.

  7. Dear Mr. Lewis, I don’t believe that there are too many players that would put their careers on the line for you !!!

  8. Hill has been cut in the eyes of the Bungles ever since his fumble in the playoffs… they need to drop that convict.. oh i mean linebacker of theres as well..!!

    Oh and how can we all forget PAC MAN Jones… he will be wearing a DOC jump suit after football as well…

  9. Hill was basically on the bench for the season because of Mixon and the season was over in any case why get hurt and lose out on free agency next year too?

  10. Typical Marvin Lewis throwing players under the bus…..he really has become a ‘me first’ guy. “Hey Jeremy, stick it out and HELP me SAVE MY JOB and don’t thing about YOUR OWN future.” Bengals need to fire Marvin Lewis and soon as last game of the season is played.

  11. Way to throw your guy under the bus Lewis. You can’t dictate terms of how he handles his injury and if I were him, I wouldn’t trust you or that trash organization for a second. Your team is a dumpster fire and you sit there with the gas and matches pointing fingers.

  12. Perfect example of why a player should make as much money as possible while they can. The teams can release them whenever they want, so he should be looking out for his future…whatever it may be.

  13. Or, Marvin simply was explaining why Hill was not on the injury report all season when Hill stated that he was hurt all year. Hill made an excuse for himself and Marvin made an excuse for himself. Both guys need to go as there are far too many excuses on this team.

