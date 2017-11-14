NBC plans SkyCam-heavy broadcast but will still show some plays from traditional angle

Thursday night’s Steelers-Titans game will mark a fundamental shift in the way NBC presents the broadcast, as the SkyCam angle from behind the offense will be the primary camera angle. But it won’t be the only camera angle.

NBC’s Fred Gaudelli, the executive producer of the network’s NFL broadcasts, said today that some plays will be shown from the traditional camera angle, particularly when the down and distance calls for it.

“Third downs, we’re going to show it from the conventional camera because that’s the most important down in football,” Gaudelli said. “Once we’re inside the red zone we’re going to show it from the conventional camera. . . . We want to try to be smart about it and not just say ‘Here’s SkyCam come hell or high water.’ It’s ‘Here’s SkyCam in the most advantageous places.'”

The pros of the SkyCam are that it allows viewers at home to see what the quarterback is seeing downfield, and that it allows fans to get a better look at line play. But the major con is that it’s harder to tell how many yards are gained, which is particularly important on third down. So it won’t be a SkyCam-only broadcast, just a SkyCam-mostly broadcast.

NBC got the idea to rely on SkyCam for a full game when fog in New England made it difficult to see the field from the traditional camera angle, and SkyCam was used out of necessity. But Gaudelli said the feedback to that “was overwhelmingly positive.” Now NBC will test how fans like it when the traditional angle is also an option.

  1. I’m really excited for this. I saw a preview of it last week with the Seattle bs Arizona game, and it was weird… but it was a good weird! I think it’ll be interesting to see a game like this!

  8. About time. I’ve been saying for years that the game would be far better from that angle. You can see the holes, the routes, the blitzes. The sideline camera is just stare at the QB until he wings the ball to an unknown area off camera. You have no idea who’s where until the camera pans. The next step would be putting a camera right on the QBs helmet. Although that would be less broadcast and more for a thing like field pass where it’s a special camera you can select like the NHL currently does with ref cam for some games.

  9. You know what you won’t see is thew views of the half empty stadiums. I’ve never seen so many pictures of empty NFL stadiums. Secondary ticket market is also getting crushed.

  10. Sky Cam is awesome! I have a 109″ projector/screen and it looks fantastic on it. Feels like I’m playing Madden. All they need to do is back it out a little bit more. They are trying to get a bit too close to the action. Sky Cam team – if you read this, please consider zooming out so you can see just about full sideline to sideline. It’s ok we can’t see the QB’s neck hairs. We want to see the WR’s. We want to see it like we’re playing Madden. Zoom out just a bit and you are golden!

  11. I bet everyone saying they hate this is the 1st person at their place of employment to groan over the slightest changes…even if those changes are for the better.

  13. In the Seattle game the SkyCam was way too close to the action, so it didn’t work as well as the Patriots game.

    It also seems obvious to me that as soon as the QB throws the ball they need to swap to the traditional angle to get a better view and perspective of the action. It no longer makes sense to be behind the line of scrimmage at that point.

  14. It seems to me that the best option is to show the traditional view “live” and use the SkyCam to give another perspective during replays.

  15. This is where the league should be using their digital partners. If you’re watching on one of the apps (Fox Sports Go, NBC Sports Live, Amazon, etc) you should be able to choose which camera angle(s) you want to see, and ideally which broadcast team you want to hear (national, home, visiting team). I haven’t screwed around with the NBC Sports app for a while but they definitely did experiment with this in the past.

  16. didn’t like it during the Patriots\Seahawks game. tough to follow unless it’s a run straight up the middle. can’t see down the field. So, it doesn’t work for me.

