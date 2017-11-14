NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13

Getty Images

The Saints have ridden a seven-game winning streak to the top of the NFC South and the NFL is responding to that by putting a couple of their upcoming games into the preferred television window on Sunday afternoon.

The league announced changes to the kickoff times of the Saints’ games in both Week 12 and Week 13. Their Week 12 game against the Rams in Los Angeles was set to get underway at 4:05 p.m. ET, but the matchup between the two 7-2 teams will now get going at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The game will be on CBS while the Titans-Colts game earlier that day will now be on FOX.

New Orleans was set to face the Panthers at home at 1 p.m. ET the next Sunday, but that game between the two top teams in the division will also be moved to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The game will remain on FOX and the Broncos-Dolphins game will be moving to the same network.

There will not be any changes to the Sunday night schedule in either week. Week 12 will feature the Packers in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers while Week 13 will find the Eagles and Seahawks squaring off in Seattle.