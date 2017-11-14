NFL sees no evidence of Patriots tampering with Martellus Bennett

Getty Images

The abrupt departure of Martellus Bennett from Green Bay and his subsequent return to New England is not raising any concerns about tampering, according to the league office.

On an NFL media conference call today, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe asked league spokesman Joe Lockhart if there are any tampering issues surrounding the Patriots and Bennett. Lockhart’s answer was an emphatic, “No.”

Bennett has been vocal in his criticism of the Packers, whom he accused of pressuring him to play through a shoulder injury. But when the Patriots picked him up off waivers from the Packers, he was healthy enough to play on Sunday.

But while Bennett was undoubtedly glad to leave the Packers for the Patriots, there wouldn’t be any rules violation unless the Packers attempted to orchestrate Bennett’s departure. And the NFL sounds confident nothing like that happened.