Packers bringing back long snapper Brett Goode

Getty Images

Today’s apparently the day for long snapper news, and the Packers are coming full circle with theirs.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers are expected to re-sign veteran long snapper Brett Goode, who started the season with them. He still has to pass a physical but it is expected to be routine.

Goode was lost to a hamstring injury in Week Three, and was released with an injury settlement. Since then, the Packers have used two other snappers, Taybor Pepper and Derek Hart, but Goode is the one they know best.

He’s been with the Packers since 2008, and has appeared in 145 games. He’s also “never had a major snap malfunction” according to Demovsky, though that makes us wonder about wardrobe malfunctions. And frankly, we hope neither Goode nor Demovsky have had one of those considering the nature of their work.