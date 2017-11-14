PFT PM, Week 10 awards and more

PFTPM

The workday is over. As so you make your way home, plug in and get some information and scorched-earth takes on what still remains the greatest game on the planet, current challenges notwithstanding.

It’s the PFT PM podcast, Tuesday edition. The centerpiece is the Week 10 awards, but other topics are discussed, including Thursday Night Football, the ongoing Jones-Goodell fight, Drew Brees‘ future in New Orleans, and more.

PFT PM also answers some of your questions, most of which were good today. So thanks for that. And thanks for listening. And thanks for your support.