Report: Curtis Samuel out for year with ligament damage in ankle

Getty Images

The Panthers’ worst fears were confirmed with additional medical tests on Curtis Samuel‘s injured left ankle Tuesday. The rookie will miss the rest of the season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after being diagnosed with ligament damage.

The Panthers have only four other receivers on their active roster – Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard, Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin — but Damiere Byrd is eligible to come off injured reserve for the team’s game against the Saints on Dec. 3. Byrd broke his forearm in Week 4.

Samuel had a chance to catch a Cam Newton pass in the end zone early in the third quarter Monday night, and Dolphins safety Reshad Jones rolled over Samuel’s ankle as he was diving for the interception.

Samuel, a second-round pick, twisted his right ankle in the preseason. He missed Thursday’s practice after tweaking it.

He ends his season with 15 catches for 115 yards and four carries for 64 yards.