Report: Curtis Samuel out for year with ligament damage in ankle

November 14, 2017
The Panthers’ worst fears were confirmed with additional medical tests on Curtis Samuel‘s injured left ankle Tuesday. The rookie will miss the rest of the season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after being diagnosed with ligament damage.

The Panthers have only four other receivers on their active roster – Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard, Kaelin Clay and Brenton Bersin — but Damiere Byrd is eligible to come off injured reserve for the team’s game against the Saints on Dec. 3. Byrd broke his forearm in Week 4.

Samuel had a chance to catch a Cam Newton pass in the end zone early in the third quarter Monday night, and Dolphins safety Reshad Jones rolled over Samuel’s ankle as he was diving for the interception.

Samuel, a second-round pick, twisted his right ankle in the preseason. He missed Thursday’s practice after tweaking it.

He ends his season with 15 catches for 115 yards and four carries for 64 yards.

  1. This is why you don’t make trade an asset like Benjamin when your in the playoff hunt unless it improves your team instantly or you receiving return value. The Panthers did not improve themselves after the trade and now this happens. So now you’ve don’t have two of your starting receivers for different reasons. Not a smart decision by Panther’s management.

  2. I know: Let’s trade away our #1 receiver because you want to get even with the GM who replaced you. Please don’e give me the ‘speed’ issue. Hopkins is the best WR in football who has never had a QB outside of a few weeks with a rookie.(Jones, Holmes, Green, ODB all had at least decent QB’s).

    Hopkins is not fast enough to be a CB. Neither was Burress. Neither was a lot of great WR’s.

