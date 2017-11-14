Robert Griffin says he could help Texans . . . or a lot of other teams

Getty Images

Robert Griffin III wants a job, and he would love the Texans to call.

“I’m ready to hit the ground Sunday if anybody needs me,” Griffin told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The former Baylor star shares some similarities with Texans starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Both were first-round picks. Both had success as rookies. Both tore knee ligaments in their first seasons.

“Deshaun’s an incredible player with a really bright future,” Griffin said. “I feel like I could help him after my experiences with Washington and Cleveland.

“I feel like I could help the team. I know a lot of their guys. I think I can do a lot of things they’ve been doing offensively. Texas is home, and I’ve always got a soft spot in my heart for Texas.”

Since losing Watson, the Texans have started Tom Savage. They have signed T.J. Yates, Matt McGloin and Josh Johnson as backups, cutting McGloin after only one week.

The league’s highest-scoring team during Watson’s six starts, the Texans have scored a total of 21 points the past two games.

The Browns released Griffin in March. He has stayed in shape in South Florida, believing he will get another opportunity somewhere.

“I’m training and making sure I stay sharp,” Griffin said. “I’m not only staying in shape, but I’m working to get better in the film room, too.

“When my number’s called, I’ll be ready.”

Griffin, 27, went 9-6 in his first season in Washington but only 6-19 after that. He has 8,983 career passing yards with 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

“I think in order to move forward in life and truly understand why something happened or why you’re in the situation you’re in, you have to be able to reflect and take ownership of what went wrong and what you did wrong,” Griffin said. “I’ve learned you try to control what you can control. I can’t worry about what opportunity someone else is getting.

“I feel like the people who don’t quit are the ones that can find success, so I’m not going to quit.”