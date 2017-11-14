Saints signing Jonathan Williams off Broncos practice squad

Getty Images

The Saints are adding to one of the league’s most potent rushing attacks.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that New Orleans is signing running back Jonathan Williams off of the Broncos practice squad. There’s no word on a corresponding move, but Daniel Lasco‘s spinal injury will end his season so that’s a good bet for who Williams will be replacing on both the roster and the backfield depth chart.

Williams was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, but did not make the Buffalo roster out of training camp this summer. He ran 27 times for 94 yards as a rookie.

The Saints are third in the league with 142.2 rushing yards per game and are coming off a 298-yard, six-touchdown performance on the ground in a 47-10 win over Williams’ first NFL club.