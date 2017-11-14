Seahawks place C.J. Prosise on IR, along with Richard Sherman

Posted by Charean Williams on November 14, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
The Seahawks made the Mike Davis promotion official, placing running back C.J. Prosise on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Prosise, a third-round pick in last year’s draft, missed four of the previous five games with an ankle injury before returning to the field against the Cardinals last week. He left with an injury to his other ankle against Arizona.

Prosise played in five games, with 11 rushes for 23 yards and six catches for 87 yards.

The team also announced the previously reported signing of cornerback Byron Maxwell, officially placing cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve after rupturing his Achilles last week. Sherman is expected to undergo surgery this week.

8 responses to “Seahawks place C.J. Prosise on IR, along with Richard Sherman

  1. Marshawn Lynch retires, who cares, Rawls is the new beastmode.
    Well, Rawls is made of glass. But CJ Prosise will replace him. We can dump Christine Michael.
    Yikes, add CJ to the fragile club. It’s time to bring Eddy Lacy, give him a bonus for not being fat and he will go off. We don’t need Alex Collins let him walk.
    Ok, so Lacy is still garbage. Good luck Chris Carson is the real deal, what an steal.
    Carson gets injured on garbage time snaps….
    And this is the curse on Seattle backfield going since they didn’t run it at the 1.

  2. And now the big fade is official. So, they rent Duane Brown for half the year, won’t re-sign him (if they do, they are dumb), and now your best CB who is expensive with two pricey Safeties are one year older.

    The rebuild is on, but something tells me Seattle doesn’t think they need to do it.

  3. I’m happy to see this. I really thought Mike Davis looked better than Rawls and Lacy in the preseason and was disappointed he didn’t make the 53.

  5. “And this is the curse on Seattle backfield going since they didn’t run it at the 1.”

    Lol they didn’t run it at the one because 5 times previously that season Lynch had been given the ball at 4th and 1. You know how many times he made the first down?

    Once.

    Yeah, real “beastly” but not in a good way. Running the ball on that play was absolutely no guarantee that they would have scored as a lot of people seem to think.

    20% success rate on 4th and 1, that’s why Lynch didn’t get the ball then.

  6. Niners fans have to read Seahawks news to learn what a real team is like. People are talking like seattle is done this year, but I am pretty sure that Seattle is only one game behind the Rams, plus they already beat the rams in LA. I think the Rams should be afraid, they have to come to Seattle in December where its much colder than LA.

  7. Steve Erkel says:

    November 14, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Are there still any Seahawk fans left? Havent they all jumped on a new bandwagon by now?
    ____________________________________________

    Is this guy serious?

  8. The rebuild is on, but something tells me Seattle doesn’t think they need to do it.
    =====

    Naz Jones, 22 years old
    Shaq Griffin, 22 years old
    Frank Clark, 24
    Jarran Reed, 24
    Sheldon Richardson, 26
    Bobby Wagner, 27
    Earl Thomas, 28
    KJ Wright, 28
    Kam Chancellor, 29

    Wagner and Thomas are the best players at their positions. Kam is debateably as well.

    Michael Bennett just turned 32.

    Even if Sherman is done, the defense isn’t falling off anytime soon, troll.

    Have another glass of fail on your way out.

