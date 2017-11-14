Seahawks promote Mike Davis from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks are promoting running back Mike Davis from the practice squad, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Davis will add depth to a running game that ranks 22nd in the league with quarterback Russell Wilson as the team’s leading rusher with 290 yards.

The 49ers selected Davis in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. The Seahawks claimed him off waivers from San Francisco in May. Seattle cut him Sept. 2 but added him to the practice squad.

Davis, 24, played in eight games for the 49ers last season with 19 carries for 50 yards. He also caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.